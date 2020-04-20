Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Overview on Rising Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Verified Market Research recently published a report titled “Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The primary and secondary research methods were used to prepare this report. The analysis was derived using history and prediction. The market for Smart City ICT Infrastructure is expected to flourish in terms of volume and value in the forecast years. This report provides an understanding of the various drivers, threats, opportunities, and barriers to the market. The analysts used SWOT and Porter’s five-force analysis to determine the impact of these factors on market growth over the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of geographic regions, sales forecasts, segmentation and market shares.

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 554.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 6.38% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,930.53 Billion by 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

IBM

Huawei

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Oracle

NTT Communications

Vodafone

China Mobile

ABB

Hitachi

Verizon Communications

Honeywell International

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

HP

Deutsche Telekom

Accenture

Nokia