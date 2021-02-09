Smart Electric Meter Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Aclara Technologies, Genus Power Infrastructures, Holley Group

Smart Electric Meter Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Smart Electric Meter Market.

Smart electric meters are equipped with communication capabilities, either embedded within or attached to the meter, in order to collect and store data from the meters. The data collected can be transmitted to portable electronics, including handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, power line carriers, and others. Smart electric meters are useful for optimizing the operations through analysis of stored interval data. Modernization of existing infrastructure is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the smart electric meter market across the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Within the Smart Electric Meter market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Smart Electric Meter market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Holley Group, Honeywell International Inc., Iskraemeco, d.d., Itron, Inc., Linyang Energy Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Networked Energy Services Corporation, Schneider Electric SE

The smart electric meter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for efficient data monitoring systems, and favorable government policies. Also, rising investments in the smart grid projects in Europe and North America are likely to augment the market growth. However, delay in smart meter rollout projects may impede the growth of the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, demand for smart grids and energy efficiency are expected to showcase significant opportunities in the emerging countries in the coming years.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

