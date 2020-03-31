Smart Energy Market illuminated by new report – General Electric (GE) Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc.

Smart energy refers to the effective and sustainable utilization of resources through usage of technology enabled products and services. The growing popularity of smart cities concepts and energy practices for improving the governance towards promotion of energy efficient cities has gained substantial traction in the past few years especially among developed economies. In addition, the rising emphasis by government and state level authorities for reducing the carbon foot print, optimizing the energy consumption and eco-friendly operation through adoption of smart internet of things (IoT) enabled products and solutions is also expected to fuel the market demand for smart energy related products and services in the coming years. As a result, the smart energy refers to the utilization of various products and services such as smart meters for electricity, gas & water, grid components as well as software for monitoring and subsequently providing actionable insights for energy optimization.

The “Global Smart Energy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart energy industry with a focus on the global smart energy market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global smart energy market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, installation type, product and geography. The global smart energy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key smart energy market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are General Electric (GE) Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Aclara Technologies LLC, Landis+GYR (Toshiba Corporation), Eaton, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and DEXMA among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Smart energy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Smart energy market report.

