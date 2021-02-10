Smart Hospitals Market Recent Analysis of Industry Trends and Technological Improvements For 2027

Smart Hospitals Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Smart Hospitals report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart hospitals are aimed to improve, redesign or rebuild hospitals with clinical processes, infrastructure and management systems using digitized networking infrastructure. The smart hospitals provide extensive services to achieve a better healthcare infrastructure and operational efficiency. Implementations of these digital solutions help to make a hospital paperless and have complete alignment of clinical processes & management systems.

The growth of smart hospital market can be attributed to increasing demand for machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. Additionally, the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure is expected to novel opportunities for the global smart hospital market over the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are

The report also includes the profiles of key smart hospital manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture, IQVIA, Cognizant, MaxisIT, TAKE Solutions Limited, Wipro Limited, SCIOInspire, Corp and others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Hospital Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart hospital market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, application, connectivity and geography. The global smart hospital market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Smart Hospitals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Software, Hardware and Services), Technology (Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Wearable Technologies, Radio Frequencies Identification and Others), Application (Remote Medicine Management, Medical Connected Imaging, Medical Assistance, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow and Outpatient Vigilance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless and Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

