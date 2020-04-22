Smart Irrigation Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Smart Irrigation and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Irrigation market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Smart Irrigation market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at USD 686.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,077.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.41% from 2018 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Galcon

Rachio

Weathersmatic

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hydropoint