Smart Lighting Market Big Growth in 2020 | Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc.

The Smart Lighting Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Global Smart Lighting market report provides all the recent trends and all the changes of industry. The Smart Lighting Industry is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Lighting market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

Global Smart Lighting Market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Smart Lighting is one of the most important lighting solutions for providing solution for both indoor and outdoor purposes with latest advanced technology products such as LEDs, Luminaires, fluorescent bulbs and others. The smart lighting is used to offer better energy efficiency as compared to traditional incandescent and halogen options. The main purpose is to deliver durability in terms of breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations. The smart lighting offers a wide range of applications in street roadways, tunnel & bridges, architectural, commercial, office lighting, projection lighting.

Product Launch:

In May, PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. acquired LiteMagic Technologies, which is beneficial in expanding high end portfolio products such as luminaires and control systems in the region of China.

In October, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH launched dynamic in-car lighting, which is beneficial in providing passenger cell, dynamic dimensions, and static light switch for On/Off applications.

In September, Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) launched a new lighting and power management system, which is beneficial in offering efficient lighting, efficient lighting and power-management in retrofit.

In October, Cree, Inc. expanded its industrial lighting portfolio which is linear, high-bay luminaires and beneficial in offering ideal solution for construction and retrofit market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Offering (Hardware {Lights and Luminaries, Lighting Controls, Relay Units}, Software {Local/ Web Based, Cloud Based},

Services {Design and Engineering, Installation Services, Post Installation Services}),

Installation Type (Retrofit Installation, New Installation),

Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), Application Type (Indoor, Outdoor),

Top Players in the Market are: OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc. , Digital Lumens, Inc., Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.

