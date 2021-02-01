Smart Lighting Systems Market 2020: Size, Share by company, Technology Trends, Industry Growth and Global Companies are Philips Lighting, Osram, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, GE Lighting, Honeywell | Forecast 2025

The Global Smart Lighting Systems Market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Advancing mobile communications technology is the major growth factors of global Smart Lighting Systems market.

Increasing investments in smart cities projects and rising demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems are driving the market demand over the forecast period. The decreasing costs and increasing use of LEDs is propelling the growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are working on developing efficient wireless communication technology for smart lighting systems.

Demand for Global Smart Lighting Systems Market in the Asia Pacific region was high, due to increased construction activities in the region. Rising government expenditure on public infrastructure, increasing the adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems are the major driving factors for the growth of the smart lighting market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Philips Lighting, Osram, Seimens AG, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, GE Lighting, Petra Systems, Honeywell, Legrand, Eaton, Syska LED, among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Lighting Source, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Lighting Source, Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Smart Lighting Systems providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Component Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Smart Lighting Systems Market – Industry Outlook

4 Smart Lighting Systems Market Applications Outlook

5 Smart Lighting Systems Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Smart Lighting Systems Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

