Smart Lock Market 2020 | Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Smart Lock Market was valued at USD 1,424.90 Million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 12.3% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 3,627.61 Million by 2026.

Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Lock Market Research Report:

ASSA ABLOY AB

Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

Allegion Plc

Cansec Systems

Gantner Electronic GmbH

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Onity

Master Lock Company

MIWA Lock Co.