Smart Luggage Market 2020 Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Key-Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Prospects and Forecast Till 2025

Global Smart Luggage market research report studies comprehensive evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions with respect to ICT industry. Market shares of key players in the major areas of the globe such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa is also studied in this Smart Luggage report. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years. Thoroughly analysed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region.

Growing business of airline travel & tourism, modernizations in design of the product along with better quality, rising demand for IoT-based applications is compelling the businesses to focus over implanting the technological features in their traditional product. Moreover, rising number of international travelers coupled with increasing internet penetration are some major factors driving the global smart luggage market growth.

In addition, prominent players of technology market are associating with the manufacturers of luggage in order to offer advanced as well as pioneering solutions that will enable consumers to relish their journey with utmost comfort. Some of the technological advancements trending include USB charging, luggage tracking, digital scaling and remote locking. Moreover, technology market has been segmented into sensors, connectivity, SIM cards and USB charging. Besides, technology segment, smart luggage market across the globe has been segmented into connectivity, application and geography.

The global market of smart luggage is led by North America region whereas the markets of Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate. The growth of North America is attributed to increasing adoption of products with advanced technological features, also several prominent players of the market have their headquarters in North America. Other key regions of the market include Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Additionally, luggage industry is constantly looking forward for adding certain features to their product such as automated locking, tracking system and Bluetooth features in order to get in the smart luggage market. Due to this quite a number of luggage companies as well as crowd-funded start-ups are manufacturing their products with the tech features so that they can address the stagnant innovation. Furthermore, aim of the market players is not only designing the product with added features, but to provide a user-friendly product to their consumers.

Key Players of global smart luggage market

Rimowa GmbH

Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A.

Coach Inc

VF Corporation

Samsonite International S.A.

Antler Limited

Etienne Aigner AG

VIP Industries Limited

Victorinox Swiss Army

Delsey S.A.

Segmentation of global smart luggage market:

By Technology

Sensors

Sim card

Connectivity

USD charging

By Connectivity

GPS

Wi-Fi

RFID

Bluetooth

By Application

Proximity Sensors

Digital Scaling

Remote Locking

Real-Time Tracking

Others

By Region

North America

Mexico

United States

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

South America

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

MEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

Rest of MEA

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Smart Luggage Market’:

Analysis of future prospects as well as global smart luggage market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy.

