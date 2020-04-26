Smart Meters Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

Smart meters are the electronic devices used for recording the consumption and communicating it to the supplier for billing and recording. Smart meters are capable of measuring the consumption more accurately and with the least delay. The smart meters help to use the resources more efficiently. The demand for smart meters is proliferating due to increasing awareness of the conservation of natural resources.

The smart meters providers are focusing on the development of more efficient solutions to gain a strong market position and attract more customers. Various industries are adopting smart meters in order to use the resources efficiently. The strong regulations on usage of natural resources are aiding for the growth of this market whereas lack of investments and infrastructure is slowing down the growth of this market.

Also, key market players influencing the smart meters market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the smart meters market are Landis+Gyr Inc, Aclara Technologies Llc, Wasion Group Holdings, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd , Elster Group SE, Rogers Communications, Kamstrup A/S, Hexing Electric Company Ltd, Holley Metering Limited, Sensus USA Inc. among others.

