Smart Parking Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Key Challenges, 2019-2029

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart Parking Market- Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029” to its huge collection of research reports.

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the smart parking market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and an opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of this market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the smart parking market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Get Free Sample PDF of Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2624034

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the smart parking market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to smart parking and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the smart parking market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Smart Parking Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the smart parking market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical smart parking market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the smart parking market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the forecast factors and value chain analysis of the smart parking market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 05 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component

Based on component, the smart parking market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further segmented as sensors, cameras, parking meters, digital guidance signage, and others. Furthermore, the software segment is segmented on the basis of parking management platform and SDK/API. Also, the service segment is segmented on the basis of consulting, integration & support service, and device management services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 06 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by System Type

Based on system type, the smart parking market is segmented as guided park assist systems and smart park assist systems. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on system type

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2624034

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

Smart Parking Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Chapter 18 –Competition Analysis

In this section, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the smart parking market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Intercomp S.p.A., Comarch SA, Matrix Comsec, Urbiotica, Cisco Systems, Nwave, BioEnable, Trafiksol, Amano McGann, Amco Advanced Technologies, CivicSmart, Inc., gtechna, Conduent, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom, and other key players.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the smart parking market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the smart parking market.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo

Follow me on : https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/