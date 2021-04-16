Smart Parking Solutions Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Smart Parking Solutions and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Parking Solutions market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Smart Parking Solutions market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Smart Parking Solutions Market was valued at USD 5.250 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.793 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.66 % from 2018 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies;

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Valeo S.A.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co.

Siemens AG

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation