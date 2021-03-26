Smart Stadium Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global smart stadium market size was valued at USD 5.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period. Over the past years, there have been several developments in the sports industry. The growing sports league culture in developing countries and technological advancements both in developed and emerging economies are expected to create significant opportunities for the companies offering solutions for smart stadiums. The smart stadium has several integrated solutions that enable the venues to enhance and fulfill the requirement and experience of players, fans, and medical teams.

The smart stadium includes a large number of surveillance solutions, digital signs, parking solutions, and sensors, among other solutions connected either through wireless or wired networks. These solutions provide real-time information, such as lines at concession stands, in-stadium merchandise pricing, parking availability, and thus enhancing the fan experience. Stadiums are being renovated significantly to offer a complete experience around the event, covering a range of aspects such as enhanced security, operational efficiency, and smart parking, among others.

Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for efficient management of stadium infrastructure and increasing focus on engaging and delighting fans at the premises are some of the factors anticipated to surge the demand for smart stadium technologies over the forecast period. Sports governing bodies from around the world have imposed several security norms for the construction of stadiums. For instance, the UEFA partners collaborated with UEFA Stadium and Security Committee to frame UEFA Stadium Infrastructure and Safety and Security Regulations. It is aimed at ensuring high safety standards for the smooth functioning of events. However, there have been several fire accidents and terrorist attacks in some famous stadiums across the globe, alarming the need to ensure safety of the venue, fans, and sports personnel. This factor has influenced the demand for the deployment of efficient technologies within the stadiums positively.

The stadium owners are also focusing on providing delighting fan experience at the stadium through mobile applications. These applications provide access to online merchandise and food ordering and live streaming. These stadiums also offer high-speed internet access and guide the fans toward smaller queues while entering and exiting the stadiums via digital signage. Smart stadiums provide stadium apps to fans to improve their viewing experience. This in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in Europe, the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium is one of the smartest stadiums with more than 1500 Wi-Fi points, 6000 outlets networks, and the fans can know about their seats as well as parking spaces from the mobile application itself.

On the flip side, sports governing bodies have imposed stringent security regulation for the public, and the smart stadiums are required to be built in accordance with that. It increases the overall stadium construction cost. Thus, high initial investment and a longer wait for the Return on Investment (ROI) is expected to act as a factor hampering the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Software segment dominated the smart stadium market and accounted for a revenue share of 61.6% in 2018. Digital transformation would provide considerable benefits to all spectators and stadium owners. The smart stadium concept can integrate various technologies, such as parking space management, ticket management, seat upgradation, and crowd management. It also includes food ordering, closet bathroom queue, social media updates, emergency and incident response management, Wi-Fi network, merchandise purchasing, smart lighting, and integrated security system, among others. Europe is predicted to hold a significant market share due to the presence of over 1200 stadiums. The region also has the highest number of professional teams and sports leagues hence augmenting the growth. The smart stadium software segment includes building automation, stadium and public security, event management, and others.

The stadium and public security segment is expected to hold a dominant value share throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the building automation segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2025. The rising need for sustainable infrastructure and increasing awareness has encouraged stadium owners and operators to deploy smart building automation. These operators also seek solutions for space utilization, sustainability, operational and cost efficiencies, and building maintenance, hence propelling the market growth.

On-premise segment held the dominant market share of 63.4% in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is anticipated to register a substantial CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period. Smart Stadiums are equipped with numerous cameras, sensors, and digital signs connected to wireless and wired networks and servers. It helps provide real-time data to security personnel in charge to monitor the crowds activities. All these devices are installed on-premise, which requires significant investment in terms of hardware and software, hence contributing to the larger revenue share of the segment throughout the forecast period.

The cloud segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period. Smart stadium operators and owners offer access to stadium apps to enhance spectators experience. It simultaneously reduces physical efforts of the staff for guiding the crowd toward the nearest entries and exits. They can use their mobile phones and access live videos and information about seat locations, and parking spaces of the match with the help of the cloud. Such factors are responsible for the substantial demand for the cloud segment over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market and accounted for 31.2% revenue share in 2018. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. The growth can be accredited to strict public safety regulations enforced by the governing bodies to ensure maximum safety of public and the stadiums. Moreover, rising demand for comfortable viewing experience and growing social media integration with stadium technologies are some of the factors driving the market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 6.31 billion by 2025. Sports organizations, such as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian Premier League (IPL), New Zealand Cricket, Sahara Force India, and Melbourne Cricket Association use smart technologies for hosting major tournaments. Countries such as China, India, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are renovating the existing stadium and are simultaneously focusing on constructing new ones.

The key market competitors include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co.; Johnson Controls; NEC Corporation; NXP Semiconductors; Schneider Electric; Tech Mahindra Limited; and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; among others. These companies focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their network across the untapped markets. For instance, Vodafone Group PLC collaborated with Intel Corporation to provide smart stadium services for the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar.

Besides, the growing sports league culture in Asia Pacific, increasing number of events with massive prize pools and implementation of green initiatives are generating several lucrative opportunities for the market players. The market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a limited number of software and service providers holding a dominant share. Thus, to maintain their key positions, these companies focus on strategic collaboration and investments in R&D activities to develop new and innovative technologies. For instance, in October 2015, Huawei Technologies Co., together with Infosys, launched smart stadium solutions, including smart services and high-speed Wi-Fi access for users in exhibition centers and sports stadiums.

