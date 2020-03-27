Smart Textile Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020-2027

The smart textile system market accounted to US$ 1.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.63 Bn by 2027.

Growth in the healthcare, and sports & fitness industries would support the players of the respective industry to reap maximum profits. Simply because this smart material is in direct contact with its wearer’s skin, it offers the most primary access to non-vital or vital parameters of a body. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

The appeal of smart fabrics in healthcare is to reduce the number of visible sensor devices necessary and acceptability by patients. The most basic use is to monitor vital data of patients during normal daily activities: heartbeat, ECG, carotid pulse, respiration, breathing pattern, skin temperature, skin impedance, and physical activity. This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the smart textile system market growth during the forecast period.

North America holds the dominant share in the smart textile market, and APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region across the globe. . The North America region is a hub of technological developments that comprise of economically robust countries. The companies are constantly enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customer demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. In Asia pacific, the adoption of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is high. Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate Government support, and rising incomes of the middle class are some of the attributable factors that have ensured the smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed stage and led the smart textile market. United States has the largest market share of 18.81% and 65.92% for healthcare, and sports & fitness. The demand for smart textile is high in the healthcare, and sports & fitness industries due to the application of smart technologies such as nano-technology across various industries such as healthcare, sports is boosting the smart textile market.

The smart textile market by function is further segmented into sensing, energy harvesting, luminescence & aesthetics, and thermo-electricity. The sensing segment of the smart textile market dominated the function segment and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global smart textile market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period owing due to rising trend of wearable fabrics in healthcare and sports & fitness industries is driving the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, factors such as high production cost leading to limited consumer acceptance and regulatory gaps might hinder the growth of smart textile market. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, sports & fitness industries held the largest market share and will continue its dominance in the market. Industrial by industry vertical in 2018 led the smart textile market and is expected to be the fastest-growing industry vertical during the forecast period 2019-2027 growing at a high CAGR value.

• What are reasons behind North America Smart Textile industry growth?

o North America led the Smart Textile market in 2018 and is expected to capture a decent share of the market by 2027. The presence of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. Being a technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the demand for smart textiles for sports & fitness, healthcare, and the automotive industry has blossomed in the region.

• What are market opportunities for Smart Textile?

o The Transport industry is also exploring the usage of smart textiles to improve the safety and comfort of the traveler with control panels allowing activating heated seats, and airbags, among others. The vital data can be used to detect early signs of fatigue to warn the driver. For instance, the company BeBop sensors, which has manufactured a smart fabric sensor technology loaded with what it’s calling the Automotive Occupant Classification System (OCS). These sensors get pressure information and movement from the entire seat in real-time. These factors provide growth opportunities for the Smart Textile market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

• Which industry vertical hold the major share in Smart Textile market?

o The sports and fitness segment Smart Textile led the market in 2018 with a highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Smart sportswear is providing effective solutions to the sportsman and help them to seek more comprehensive data about their performance and fitness. The adoption of smart textile boost the comfort level of the user and also eradicate the usage of large equipment such as chest straps. These factors are anticipated to drive the Smart Textile market in the sports and fitness.

