Smart Water Management  Market May Set New Growth | Siemens, Belkin International, Inc, Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co.,

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Smart Water Management Market. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ABB; American Water; Arad Group.; Belkin International, Inc; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Itron Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.; i2O Water Ltd; Casperon; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Hiraya Water; Atos SE; among others.

Global smart water management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Smart water management is basically a program designed to collect accurate and actionable information about a city’s water supply, demand and distribution. The main aim of the smart water management is to make sure that water transportation infrastructure and power are handled effectively.

Competition Analysis:

Global smart water management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart water management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Services (Value Management, Pipeline Condition Management, Hydrant Management, Information Management),

Solutions (Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities, Network Monitoring, Advanced Pressure Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Advance Analytics, Meter Data Management, Residential Water Efficiency, Smart Irrigation Management Systems),

Devices (Advanced Water Meters, Mater Read Technology, Cellular Network),

Meter Type (AMR Water Meter, AMI Water Meters),

Meter Read Technology (Fixed Technology, Cellular Technology),

Market Drivers

Increasing urbanization and industrialization acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing demand for portable water will uplift the market growth

Rising adoption of advanced meters and sensors is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Growing demand for fresh water among population will also enhance the market demand

Market Restraints

High investment cost will hamper the market growth

Low rate of return acts as a restricting factor for this market

Lack of skilled and trained professionals will also hinder the market growth

