Smart Weapons Market 2020: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

Global Smart Weapons Market to Witness Widespread Growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high precision arms and ammunition and Modernization in the manufacturing of weapons.

Smart Weapons are projectiles and bombs which are widely known for their accuracy. They are generally guided by lasers and other means. The increasing Technology of smart weapons in the defense sector due to the rising security has propelled the smart weapons market.

The global smart weapons market is segmented based on product, platform, and technology.

Based on the product, it is segmented into missiles, munitions, guided projectiles, guided rockets, and precision-guided firearms. owing to the rising number of army modernization programs, increasing procurement of military equipment, and a rise in defense budgets globally, there has been a rise in the demand and use of munitions and missiles segment.

By platform, it is segmented into air, land and naval. The rising need to be self-reliant and have a strong defense background is the major reason fueling the growth of the segment.

Based on technology, it is divided into infrared, lasers, GPS, radar, and others. There has been a brisk rise in the demand and usage of infrared technology as it is very accurate and precise. There have been tremendous advancements in infrared technology and it is most widely used in military force Technologies which includes night vision, target acquisition, tracking, and surveillance.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

• Missiles

• Munitions

• Guided Rockets

• Guided Projectiles

• Guided Firearms

By Platform:

• Land

• Air

• Naval

By Technology:

• Infrared

• Lasers

• GPS

• Radar

• Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Companies Covered:

• Textron Defense Systems

• Raytheon Company

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• General Dynamics

• Denel Dynamics

• Boeing, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• BAE Systems

• OTO Melara S.P.A

• L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc.

• Alliant Techsystems Inc.

