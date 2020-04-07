Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Statistic Data & Analysis 2020 to 2027- Polar Electro, VitalConnect, Xiaomi Technology and Garmin

Smart wearable devices are designed due to the advancement in technology that has enable to access more to data and understand patient behaviors and improve care. These wearables are available in different devices such as clothes, watches, earphone, headphone, patches and more. These devices help a person to monitor his or her own health condition.

The smart wearables in healthcare market is likely to experience the growth in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the adoption of products that assists in managing the health of a person, assist in monitoring and diagnosing the parameters such as heart rate, blood and others. The market players have opportunities to design variants in the wearable devices with more functions and facilities.

Top Leading companies are:

1. Fitbit, Inc.

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Withings

4. Medtronic

5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6. Apple Inc.

7. Polar Electro

8. VitalConnect

9. Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd

10. Garmin Corporation

The global smart wearables in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product and application Based product, the market is segmented as smart watches, active tracker patches, smart clothing and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as remote patient monitoring, home healthcare, sport & fitness and others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the smart wearables in healthcare market in the forecast period, due to the advancement in the technology for medical devices and shift of healthier lifestyle and attitude towards fitness. European market is expected to hold the second largest markets followed by the Asia Pacific market owing to rise in the awareness for the lifestyle, increase in the sports activities and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market- By Product

1.3.2. Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market- By Application

1.3.3. Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market- By Region

1.3.3.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART WEARABLES IN HEALTHCARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4. Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

5. SMART WEARABLES IN HEALTHCARE MARKET- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

