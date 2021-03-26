Snow Sports Apparel Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global snow sports apparel market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2018. Growing safety awareness among the winter sports players due to increasing occurrences of fatal accidents is projected to promote the usage of protective gears including shell tops. Furthermore, growing consumers interest in nature-based gateways that offer leisure as well as competitiveness has been promoting the demand for snow sports apparels.

Shifting preference towards outdoor activities including snow sports among the urban population as a result of growing awareness regarding mental and physical benefits is driving a large number of population to purchase the apparels. Growing trend of winter sports in countries including China, Brazil, and Australia as a result of implementation of government policies to promote sports as a part of academic curriculum in schools and colleges is projected to remain a favorable factor.

It was revealed that Winter Olympics 2014 was broadcasted by around 464 television channels across the globe and the TRPs of this event touched new peaks in this year. These types of events are expected to drive the youth population to participate in these sporting events. Additionally, technological advancement is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth.

For instance, the industry has witnessed the development of waterless skating rinks or synthetic ice rinks, which are made of polymer material with regular metal-bladed ice skates. These synthetic skating rinks do not require ice and are made with interlocked panels. The consumers are projected to prefer these products due to their eco-friendly nature and ability to create a mechanically frozen skating surface.

Product Insights of Snow Sports Apparel Market

Top snow sports apparel products led the market and held a revenue share of 60.4% in 2018. As top apparels are the essential components of style statement, it is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry. Furthermore, the consumers prefer to purchase insulated shell top apparel as it provide better resistance from heat and cold.

Bottom snow sports apparel is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness regarding the overall personal safety during sports is driving the consumers to purchase bottom gears. Additionally, implementation of stringent regulations by international snow sports organizations to ensure the safety of the players is expected to play a key role in expanding the reach of the segment over the next few years. Under this segment, insulated shell bottom apparel is expected to gain utility among the sports enthusiasts involved in snow sports and high altitude activities.

Application Insights of Snow Sports Apparel Market

The men segment led the market and generated a revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2018. Growing acceptance of the products including insulated shell, shell, fleece, and soft shell by men in snow sports is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of social media is driving this population to spend on sports apparel to look attractive on uploaded videos at YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. However, increasing consumer expenditure on maintaining excellent grooming appearance at sports events is expected to promote spending on good quality snow sports apparel.

The women segment is expected to be the fastest growing application, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025. This growth could be attributed to increasing number of women participants from developing countriessuch asChina, Mexico, and South Africa.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline category dominated the market and accounted for a share of 76.5% in 2018. Consumer prefers to buy the products from offline channels including supermarkets due to the stocks availability of different types of products under a single platform. These channels play a crucial role in providing the advantage of physical verification to the consumers. Additionally, these channels offer high discounts, which attract customers to choose this channel over others.

Online channels are projected to expand at fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025 as a result of growing popularity of e-commerce channels as a selling medium among the consumers. Additionally, emergence of virtual shopping is gaining immense popularity due to availability of various snow sports apparel for color, fitting, and style associated materials. For instance, in December 2016, Adidas A.G. launched a 360° shopping experience by incorporating VR to e-commerce retailing.

Regional Insights of Snow Sports Apparel Market

North America led the market and accounted for 37.8% share of the global revenue in 2018. The strong foothold of key sports apparel manufacturers including Adidas A.G. and GOLDWIN INC. in the retail networks of U.S. and Canada is expected to ensure the continuous product access to buyers. In U.S., the temperature is cold except Florida, southern California, and southern Mississippi basin. In the rest of U.S., the weather is suitable for snow sports that attracts the population in this region to purchase proper apparel for these activities.

It has been observed that middle of North America is the most popular area for winter sports and activities such as snow-shoeing, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. As a result of freeze lakes and rivers, people enjoy ice-skating. Many cities and towns also have free open-air skating rinks to increase sport habits among the entire population, thereby driving the market for snow sports apparel.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. Rising disposable income, population growth, and urbanization in counties including China, India, and Australia are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Additionally, increase in the number of professional snow sports leagues including Asian Winter Games (AWG), ice hockey, and figure skating is projected to pave the way for domestic players to increase their expenditure on purchasing snow sports apparels.

Market Share Insights of Snow Sports Apparel Market

Major snow sports apparel manufacturers include VF Corporation; Columbia Sportswear Company; Kering; Amer Sports; adidas Group; DESCENTE LTD.; Decathlon; Lafuma; GOLDWIN INC.; and Skis Rossignol S.A. Product innovation and alliance formation with the distributors are expected to remain the prominent strategies of the industry participants over the next few years. For instance, in February 2019, Chanel S.A. launched winter gear under the brand Coco Neige. Under this brand, the company will offer products including puffy jackets, cashmere sweaters, pants, and snow suits.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global snow sports apparel market report on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

