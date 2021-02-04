Soaring Demand Drives Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2025

Global Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market Viewpoint

In this Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M

Scapa Group

Berry Global

American Biltrite

DeWAL

Gaska Tape

LINTEC Corporation

MACtac

CCL Industries

Constantia Flexibles

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Papper

Cloth

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Logistics

Automotive and Transportation

General Manufacturing

