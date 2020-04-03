Social Media Analytics Market Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast to 2022 | Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Netbase Solutions

Social media analytics has become requisite for every enterprise in diverse industry verticals, such as banks, retail, government, and others. Although many firms deploy social media analytics largely for customer service, many enterprises have implemented it for sales, branding, and marketing purposes. This enables firms to effectively use customer data to serve a large pool.

Enterprises have extensively deployed social media and have gained assistance from the analytics companies to improve their brand processes and perform better. The social media analytics companies need to educate their customer and design customized solutions that fit company-specific demands. This can help companies gain enhanced competitive intelligence and better market focus that is beneficial for the global social media analytics market.

The social media analytics market is segmented based on application, end user, and geography. Customer segmentation & targeting, competitor benchmarking, multichannel campaign management, customer behavioral analysis, and marketing management are the various applications analyzed in the report. The various end users are media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, IT & telecom, retail, and others (BFSI and healthcare).

Customer behavioral analysis led the social media analytics market in 2015 and will continue to do so in the near future. Furthermore, the retail sector dominates the overall market and implements social media analytics for the purpose of customer behavioral analysis on a comparatively larger scale. The retail sector implements social media analytics for the purpose of quantifying performance, determining impact, and deriving strategic directions from social media data.

Geographically the social media analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has witnessed the highest adoption of this service, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Market players have adopted innovative techniques to provide advanced and pioneering offerings. Some of the significant players in the social media analytics market that are profiled in the report are Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Netbase Solutions, Inc., Hootsuite Media, Inc., Tableau Software, Crimson Hexagon, SAS Institute, and Salesforce.com Inc.

