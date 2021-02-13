Social Media Monitoring Tool Market Comprehensive Analysis, Demand and Growth By Top Companies – Hootsuite Media, Sysomos, Union Metrics, BuzzSumo, Webtrends
Social media monitoring tool is a software equipped with numerous functionalities for listening, tracking, and collecting relevant content over several social media networks. These tools are used by the company’s marketing and communications team to identify the trends, understand customer behavior, track competitors, as well as, to map sentiments. Further, these tools are used to understand social media presence and to strengthen a brand’s reputation.
Growing investments on digital advertising, rising emphasis on understanding client preference on specific products, increasing dependency on software advertising tools to reach customers, and rising trend on providing personalized content with respect to current trends are the key factors boosting the growth of social media monitoring tool market. Moreover, an increased rate in acceptance of social media monitoring tool solutions in small and medium enterprises and the rise in cloud adoption are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for social media monitoring tool market.
Key players profiled in the report include Lithium Technologies, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Hootsuite Media Inc., Sysomos, Union Metrics, BuzzSumo, Webtrends, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Synthesio, Inc.
The “Global Social Media Monitoring Tool Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the social media monitoring tool market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global social media monitoring tool market with detailed market segmentation by the component, application, end-user, and geography. The global social media monitoring tool market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the social media monitoring tool market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global social media monitoring tool market based on the component, application, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall social media monitoring tool market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
