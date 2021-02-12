Sodium Metabisulphite market Is Thriving Worldwide | BASF SE, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co. Ltd, Solvay, Aditya Birla Chemicals
The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Sodium Metabisulphite Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The study on the Sodium Metabisulphite market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.
The Topmost Companies are as follows BASF SE, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co. Ltd, Solvay, Aditya Birla Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Arkema, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd, Hans Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. and Ultramarine India Pvt. Ltd.
Sodium Metabisulfite Market Taxonomy
On the basis of function, the global sodium metabisulfite market is classified into:
- Sanitizing agent
- Preservative
- Cleaning Agent
- Reducing agent
- Floating Agent
- Bleaching Agent
On the basis of grade, the global sodium metabisulfite market is classified into:
- Food
- Technical Grade
- Photo Grade
On the basis of end use industry, the global sodium metabisulfite market is classified into:
- Pharmaceutical
- Water Treatment
- Paper and Pulp
- Food and Beverages
- Photographic Industry
- Others
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.
- Important changes in market dynamics.
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level.
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.
- Market shares and strategies of key players.
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets.
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.
