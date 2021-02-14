Sodium Silicate Market – Key Development by 2025
The Sodium Silicate market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PQ
Occidental Petroleum
Tokuyama
Nippon Chemicals
BASF
Kiran Global Chems
Sinchem Silica Gel
Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry
IQE
CIECH
Silmaco
OSC
Zaklady Chemiczne “Rudniki”
Shayona
C. Thai Chemicals
Quimialmel
Malpro Silica
Sahajanand Industries
Coogee Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid Sodium Silicate
Liquid Sodium Silicate
Segment by Application
Precipitated Silica
Detergents
Construction
Pulp & Paper
Water Treatment
Metal Casting
Food Preservation
