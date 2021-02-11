Solar Pumps Market Growth and key Industry Players 2019 Analysis and Forecast

The solar pumps run on electricity generated by the solar panels and are advantageous over conventional pumps on account of cleaner energy source. Emerging world economies, such as India and China, in the APAC regions, present immense market potential on account of inadequate generation and massive consumption in these regions. Besides, the government in these countries are continually working towards deploying solar pumps and are increasingly offering subsidies and assistance for the same.

The solar pumps market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period with increasing agricultural activities and financial incentives from the government encouraging exploitation of renewable energy. Moreover, strict regulations to reduce carbon footprint is further expected to fuel the growth of the solar pumps market. The high initial costs over conventional diesel pumps, however, may hamper the growth of the solar pumps market. Nonetheless, depleting fossil fuels, leading to greater dependency on renewable energy, offer substantial growth opportunities for the players operating in the solar pumps market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the solar pumps market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from solar pumps market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for solar pumps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solar pumps market.

The report also includes the profiles of key solar pumps companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

American West Windmill & Solar Co.

Bright Solar Limited

Grundfos

LORENTZ

Rainbow Power Company Ltd

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Solar Power & Pump Company, LLC

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

USL

Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Limited

The report analyzes factors affecting solar pumps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the solar pumps market in these regions.

