Solder Market 2020 Forecast to 2025 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The worldwide market for Solder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 5910 million US$ in 2025, from 5840 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report studies the Solder market, a metal or metallic alloy used when melted to join metallic surfaces; especially: an alloy of lead and tin so used. China and North America are the major production bases of solder.

The two regions contributed about 72% share in the global production market in 2017. In addition, China keeps its No 1 position in the recent years, of which production reached to 131 K MT in 2017. The industry is relatively scattered. Kester, Henkel, AIM, KOKI, Alpha Assembly Solutions and so on are the leading producers in the solder market.

As for consumption, Asia-Pacific and North America are the major consumers as well. The two regions consumed about 165 K MT and 18 K MT respectively, with a total share of 87% in the consumption market in 2017.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:-

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

AIM Metals & Alloys

Qualitek International

KOKI

Indium Corporation

Balver Zinn

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Market Segment by Type, covers:-

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

Global Solder Industry is spread across 135 pages, profiling 30 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:-

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Solder report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Solder market segments and sub-segments.

