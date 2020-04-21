Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting market are projected to reach 191.63 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 132.97 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Osram Licht AG

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Seoul Semiconductor Co.

General Electric Company

Nichia Corporation

Aixtron Se

Bridgelux