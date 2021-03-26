The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Somatostatin Analogs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Somatostatin Analogs Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Somatostatin Analogs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Somatostatin Analogs Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Somatostatin Analogs Market

The global somatostatin analogs market size was valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), acromegaly, Cushing syndrome and other related diseases is expected to accelerate growth of this market in near future.

According to statistics published in the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, it is estimated that around 10-15 per million people are affected with Cushings syndrome each year. Furthermore, the syndrome commonly affects adults between 20-50 years and is comparatively. more prevalent in females.

In addition, according to the data published in the NCBI in 2018, the prevalence of acromegaly is approximately 4,600 per million population globally. Moreover, around 116.9 new cases per million of acromegaly are observed every year globally.

Rising R&D initiatives and launch of novel drug therapies are some of the factors driving the growth of somatostatin analogs market. For instance, Signifor (Pasireotide) was launched by Novartis AG in 2012 for the treatment of Cushings syndrome and in 2014 for acromegaly.

Presence of favorable government insurance policies & schemes for patients with rare diseases is another key contributing factor for the overall market growth. For instance, in the U.S. and Europe, multiple government healthcare organizations, such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) offer subsidized medicines for rare diseases.

Type Insights of Somatostatin Analogs Market

Based on type, the market is classified into octreotide, lanreotide, and pasireotide. Octreotide dominated the overall type segment in 2018 due to its various therapeutic applications such as acromegaly, carcinoid tumors, and vasoactive intestinal peptide tumors.

Sandostatin is the first somatostatin analog approved by Novartis AG. Presence of generics of Sandostatin in the market is expected to affect its market share over the forecast period. Pasireotide is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to its efficacy in patients with Cushing syndrome and acromegaly. In addition, the product is experiencing its peak sales due to its launch in 2014 for acromegaly. Also, it is under phase II clinical trials for advanced/metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma.

Application Insights of Somatostatin Analogs Market

Based on application, the somatostatin analogs market is segmented into acromegaly, NETs, and others. Acromegaly was estimated to be the largest segment in 2018 as well as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of acromegaly coupled with availability of effective treatment options is considered to be the major factor driving the segment growth. For instance, Acromegaly Awareness Day was conducted in Canada in November 2018, providing various information on acromegaly along with the available treatment options and their benefits.

NETs were estimated to be the second largest application segment in 2018. Increasing incidence of NETs is anticipated to be the major driver governing the segment growth. According to the data published in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in 2019, more than 12,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor each year and around 170,000 people are currently suffering from the disease.

Regional Insights of Somatostatin Analogs Market

North America dominated the market and is expected to contribute over 52% of the revenue share. High prevalence of acromegaly and NETs is predicted to be the preliminary drivers responsible for regional growth. In addition, presence of key players in the region such as Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG and increasing awareness levels amongst individuals are also expected to drive the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increase in the rate of NET diagnosis in countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea coupled with rising per capita income is one of the high impact rendering drivers for the market.

Furthermore, increasing investment by the pharmaceutical companies is projected to present remunerative growth opportunities in near future. For instance, Sun Pharma and WOCKHARDT are developing new formulations for octreotide molecule and currently in the pre-clinical phase.

Market Share Insights of Somatostatin Analogs Market

Some of the key players in this industry are Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Midatech Pharma PLC, Ipsen Pharma, Chiasma Inc., Peptron, Inc, CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Camurus AB, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Pfizer Inc.

Companies are focusing on implementing strategies such as development of new formulations, partnerships & distribution agreements, and regional expansion to increase their revenue share. For instance, Chiasma Inc. is developing an oral octreotide which has an easier route of administration and is under phase III clinical trial.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Somatostatin Analogs Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global somatostatin analogs market on the basis of type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Octreotide

Lanreotide

Pasireotide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Acromegaly

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Somatostatin Analogs Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580