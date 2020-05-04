Sonobuoy 2027 Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by ERAPSCO, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lone Star Electronics Co.

The sonobuoy is a relatively small buoy expendable sonar system that is ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A sonobuoy is used in various application such as for frequency analysis, detection of marine activity since raises demand for the sonobuoy market. A sonobuoy is used for eco sounding to measure the depth of the water; this factor also boosting demand for the sonobuoy market.

A sonobuoy is used for the direction of the source of the acoustic signal. The passive sonobuoy is used for the detection of submarine location, course, speed, and others. Additionally, it converts underwater sound into an electrical signal; also, it has direction detection capabilities that raise demand for the use of sonobuoy. Hence increase demand for the sonobuoy market. The market of sonobuoy systems is driven by various factors, such as the increase in anti-submarine warfare, high efficiency and technological advancements, and increasing marine issues, which directly grow demand for the sonobuoy market. Advancement in technology has foreseen from the last five years; this expected to drive the growth of the sonobuoy market.

The reports cover key developments in the sonobuoy market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from sonobuoy are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for sonobuoy in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the sonobuoy market.

The report also includes the profiles of key sonobuoy companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ERAPSCO

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lone Star Electronics Co.

Radixon

Sealandaire Technologies Inc.

Sigma-Pi Power Sources Pvt Ltd.

Sparton Corporation

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics USSI

The report analyzes factors affecting sonobuoy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the sonobuoy market in these regions.

