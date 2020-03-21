Soups Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

increasing demand for chilled food items. As a result chilled soups market in Canada is expected to have decent growth over the forecast period in the coming years. In Mexico, the chilled soups market is expected to grow at a decent rate over the forecast period because of the hot weather. Dried soups market is also estimated to have a decent growth in Mexico as it is easy to consume.

Soups are sold through a variety of channels. Major distribution channels such as, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, food and drinks specialists are among the most preferred destinations/channels for the sale of soups. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have become popular channels for purchase of goods due to the availability of a huge range of products under one roof. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are likely to dominate the distribution channel by 2020.

