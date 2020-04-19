Sous Vide Machine Market: Beating Growth Expectations | Anova, ChefSteps, JULABO

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Global Sous Vide Machine Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

What is Sous Vide Machine?

Sous vide is refer as the process of cooking where the food is being sealed in a glass jar or in a plastic pouch and is placed in a steam environment or in a water bath for longer than the normal times. The temperature is set at lower than the normal cooking temperature that typically lies between the 55 to 66-degree Centigrade. The primary intent of the sous vide machine is to cook that food properly, which prevents overcooking and to retain the moisture. Sous vide machines are now witnessing the steady growth during the past few years which is owing to their rising adoption among the population. Changing lifestyles among the consumers coupled with a rising population of working women has also resulted in a rise in demand for the sous vide machines.

Major Players in Global Sous Vide Machine Market Include,

Anova (United States), ChefSteps (United States), JULABO (Germany), Nickel-Electro (United Kingdom), Sammic (Spain), The Vollrath Company (United States), Gourmia (United States), Oliso (United States), PolyScience Culinary (United States) and SousVide Supreme (United States)

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Sous Vide Machine Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Market Drivers

A rising number of hotels and restaurants has resulted in the rise in adoption of sous vide machine ovens and immersion circulators

Adoption rate of sous vide machines among consumers

Market Trend

Growing adoption of commercial sous vide machines with automatic timers

Restraints

The high cost of sous vide machines

Opportunities

Interest in eating out among the population is expected to generate opportunities to the commercial global sous vide machine

Challenges

Unawareness in many regions about the Sous Vide Machine

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Sous Vide Machine Market research report include SWOT analysis.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Sous Vide Machine Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Immersion, Water Bath), Application (Food Processing, Industrial packaging, Hospitality & Catering, Restaurants, Others), Distribution Channel (Online distribution channel, Offline distribution channel), End Use (Home use, Commercial use), Current Flow (Co-current, Counter current, Mixed)

List of players also available in Coverage:

The Global Sous Vide Machine Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

