South Africa Anti-Infective Market Has Detailed Analytical Overview By 2027

“The South Africa anti-infective market is expected to reach US$ 2,572.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,893.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the cases of viral diseases in South Africa. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to lack of awareness regarding fungal infections in South Africa.

In South Africa, almost 7.52 million people were living with HIV in 2018, as per data released by GHE. Also, during the year 2017, approximately 21% of South Africa patients living with HIV were from South Africa. The projected overall HIV prevalence rate during 2018 was almost 13.1% among the South African population, whereas for adults between 15-49 years, an estimated 19.0% of the population is found to be HIV positive. Also, South Africa has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the world, which is related to the increased rate of HBV among adults.

Also, the incidences of tinea capitis are dominating in South Africa. Also, the country has a more significant number of tuberculosis and HIV, which further leads to a considerable amount of cases for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA).

Moreover, as the data published at Gulf Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases stated that approximately 99,350 cases of CPA were present in South Africa. The prevalence rate was nearly 175/100,000, which is the highest prevalence in the world. Furthermore, as per the data published by the CDC in April 2019 stated that in 2012-2016, Candida auris affected nearly 451 patients across the country. Therefore, owing to increasing prevalence across the country are likely to drive the growth of the anti-infective market during the forecast period.

South Africa anti-infective market, based on distribution channel was segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2018, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market, by distribution channel. This segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

-By Type

Antibacterial

• Antiviral

• Antifungal -By Application

• Antiviral • Antifungal Broad Spectrum

• Narrow Spectrum

-By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

