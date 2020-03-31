Soybean Derivatives Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

Global Soybean Derivatives Market Viewpoint

In this Soybean Derivatives market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bunge Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland and Company

Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V.

Cargill, Incorporated

Wilmar International Limited

Noble Group Ltd.

CHS Inc.

AG Processing Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Du Pont Nutrition and Health

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Soybean

Soy meal (soy milk and soy protein concentrate)

Soy oil (soy lecithin)

Segment by Application

Feed

Food

Others (biodiesel, soy-based wood adhesives, soy ink, soy crayons, soy-based lubricants and many more)

