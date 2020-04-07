Space Launch Services Market to see Booming Worldwide | Antrix Corporation, Arianespace, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, International Launch

The rise in space exploration missions and investments in space research have generated the demands for space launch services in recent years. Surge in satellite launches across the globe for military and government applications is a crucial factor driving the growth of the space launch services market. Increased participation of the developing nations is expected to fuel the demand for launch services in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players: Antrix Corporation Limited (ACL), Arianespace, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, International Launch Services (ILS), International Space Company (ISC) Kosmotras, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Northrop Grumman Corporation, SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Spaceflight Industries, United Launch Alliance, LLC.

The global space launch services market is forecasted to grow in the study period on account of increased space exploration missions and increased deployment of small satellites. Investments by venture companies and the government are further expected to contribute to market growth. However, the lack of measures for disposable of orbital debris may affect the growth of the space launch services market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological up-gradation in the industry and low cost of spacecraft launching will offer significant opportunities for the key players operating in the space launch services market in the coming years.

Space Launch Services Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

