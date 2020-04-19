SpaceX Starlink network gets 60 additional satellites

SpaceX has sent off a bunch of 60 satellites of Starlink to orbit, this marks its fifth overall group of 60 launches of a small spaceship, and it’s third in the current year alone. The launch brings about the entire constellation to about 300 satellites for the Starlink in orbit, extending SpaceX as the biggest commercial satellite operator in the world.

The Starlink scheme looks at SpaceX deploying a constellation of few, low orbit satellites that would operate with each other in performance to offer high-speed, low-cost broadband internet coverage to customers. The existing target is to send off enough satellites to start providing service to consumers in the United States of America and Canada afterward in the current year, followed by ultimate service roll out globally, waiting for further development of the constellation.

SpaceX managed to do something different with the Starlink project, deploying them from the launch car in the early days of the mission, after just a single burn of the spaceship’s second phase into an elliptical orbit from which they will use their thrusters to move to their targeted orbit around the Earth. It is a tricky maneuver to achieve; however, it also saves time, money, and fuel in terms of lift-off costs.

Today’s send-off did not only further the work of SpaceX Starlink, but also incorporated some important steps in the syndicate’s continuing efforts in developing and improving its send-off system reusability. The Falcon 9 thruster used on today’s send-off was flown prior three times in the year 2019. For example, it stands for the fastest turnaround of a recycled thruster yet for SpaceX, with only 62 days between its previous flight and today.

SpaceX also tried to land the thruster once more the current launch, which would have been its 50th triumphant landing of a bolster to date; however, it missed the planned landing. The initial spaceship stage descended to Earth and fired its landing thrust as intended. However, a live clip feed from a drone robot landing pad steered by SpaceX emerged to reveal exhaust plumes, telling that it came down from the ocean broad of its mark instead of landing on the landing pad as intended. SpaceX previously missed with June landing after the center core of Falcon Heavy car unsuccessful failed to pin the landing. However, it managed to land its thrusters in the past years.