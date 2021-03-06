Speciality Malt Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Speciality Malt Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Speciality Malt market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Speciality Malt market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Speciality Malt market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Speciality Malt market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9574?source=atm

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Speciality Malt from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Speciality Malt market

Malts are divided into two categories – base malts and specialised malts. Base malts have diastatic power to convert their own starch. However, speciality malts have less diastatic power and provide colour, body, taste and texture to the final product. Speciality malt provides beer and beverages their unique characteristics and flavour. Speciality malt is used for brewing purposes in the food and beverages industry due to its functional properties. Speciality malt has various applications as it helps in providing taste, texture, appearance and flavour to beer and beverages. Speciality malt is also available in chocolate, coffee and caramel flavours, which expands its application areas in the food and beverages industry. Barley is the major raw material used to prepare speciality malt, though wheat, rye, rice and corn are also used.

In 2015, the global speciality malt market was valued at more than US$ 2,000 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period to be valued at more than US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2026. In 2015, total speciality malt consumption stood at 742 Thousand Ton in volume terms, which is expected to increase to 1,363 Thousand Ton by 2026. The global speciality malt market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Forecast, by Product Type

In terms of value, the Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to the caramelised malt segment

By product type, the Caramelised Malt segment was estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 60% in 2016 and is the biggest segment in the global speciality malt market in terms of both value and volume. The Roasted Malt segment is expected to gain 124 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Roasted Malt segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 35% in the global market in 2016, which is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2026. The Caramelised Malt segment is expected to lose 124 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 6.0% to 6.2% over 2016–2026.

In 2015, the Caramelised Malt segment was valued at nearly US$ 1,300 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period to reach nearly US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of 2026. Consumption of caramelised malt in 2015 stood at 447,537 thousand tons, which is expected to increase to 812,466 thousand tons by 2026. The caramelised malt segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

The Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to grow 1.9X in terms of value over the forecast period

In 2015, the Roasted Malt segment stood at a market valuation of a little less than US$ 800 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period to reach nearly US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2026. In 2015, total roasted malt consumption stood at 295,363 thousand tons in volume terms, which is expected to increase to 550,669 thousand tons by 2026. The Roasted Malt segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

Caramelised Malt segment is predicted to be the most attractive product type segment over the forecast period

Among the product type segments, Roasted Malt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing usage of alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Caramelised Malt segment was estimated to account for the highest value share in 2016. However, the segment is expected to lose significant market share by 2026 end.

“Growing popularity of non-alcoholic brews in MEA region

Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining traction in the market, especially in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beers are brews with an alcohol level volume less than 0.5%. Speciality malts play a vital role in these beverages as they give a perfect flavour along with the colour and texture of the drink. These drinks are also gaining traction due to the improved taste and wider choices of flavours amongst health conscious consumers as an alternative for sugary drinks. The major markets for these drinks are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.”

Analyst, Food & Beverages, Future Market Insights

The global Speciality Malt market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Speciality Malt market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9574?source=atm

Reasons why you should buy this report

Understand the current and future of the Speciality Malt Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Speciality Malt business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Speciality Malt industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Speciality Malt industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9574?source=atm

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Speciality Malt market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Speciality Malt Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Speciality Malt market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Speciality Malt market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Speciality Malt Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Speciality Malt market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.