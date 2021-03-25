Specialty Hospitals Market 2020- Technology Growing Rapidly Due to High Quality Standards and Effective Features Till 2027

Global Specialty Hospitals Industry Analysis of the value chain helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major Specialty Hospitals Market distributors. A comprehensive analysis of the statistics, market share, performance of the company, historical analysis Till 2018, volume, revenue, growth rate of YOY and CAGR forecast for 2027 is included in the report. Research Report also provides explicit information in recent years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities. Research Analysis report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness to better understand the macro-and micro-level market scenario. Specialty Hospitals report also includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors with their analysis of SWOT.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global specialty hospitals market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Market are

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

HCA Management Services L.P

TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

Market segmentation:

Specialty Hospitals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Cardiac Hospitals, Cancer Hospitals, Rehabilitation Hospitals, ENT Hospitals, Neurological Hospitals, Orthopedic Hospitals, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

