Specialty Paper Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Domtar Corporation, Fedrigoni Holding Limited, Georgia-Pacific, Glatfelter, International Paper, ITC HOLDINGS CORP

Specialty paper market is expected to reach USD 47.07 billion by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a substantial CAGR 5.47%. The growth in the market is due to improvements in the labeling and e-commerce processes and facilities are some of the key driver for the specialty paper market in the forecasted period.

Global Specialty Paper Market By Product (Décor, Thermal, Carbonless, Kraft, Others), Raw Materials (Additives, Fillers, Binders, Pulp, Others), Application (Packaging & Labeling, Printing & Publishing, Building & Construction, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

This Specialty Paper Market study also assesses the market status, growth rate, future trends, Specialty Paper Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the specialty paper market are Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas., Domtar Corporation, Fedrigoni Holding Limited, Georgia-Pacific, Glatfelter, International Paper, ITC HOLDINGS CORP, Mondi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Oji Holdings Corporation, Onyx Papers, Pudumjee Paper Products, Smurfit Kappa, Sappi Europe, Stora Enso, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and many others.

The standards for packaging and marking of products for distribution have risen and the development in home delivery services is projected to be substantial in the coming years. The fastest growing sector is consumer goods and it forms the largest part of the e-commerce industry. Since advertising and marking is the global largest revenue generating sector in the specialty paper market.

Specialty paper market Scope and Market Size

Specialty paper market has been segmented on the basis of product, raw material, application.

On the basis of product, the specialty paper market is segmented into décor, thermal, carbonless, Kraft, others. Decor paper held the largest market share in the forecast period, both in terms of revenue and volume owing to its wide range of applications in flooring, paneling, and furniture surfaces. Such papers can be reproduced in one color or in a variety of patterns. Kraft Paper is predicted to grow in value over the forecast period at the highest CAGR. The sector is driving growing demand for food packaging and the growth of supermarket networks in emerging economies. In fact, the need for this product type grows with production in storage, distribution and transport systems.

Based on raw material specialty paper market is segmented into additives, fillers, binders, pulp, others

Based on application, specialty paper market is segmented into packaging & labeling, printing & publishing, building & construction, industrial, others. The printing and publishing application segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue as well as volume. Usage of specialty paper in currency, security papers, cheques paper, and postage stamp is anticipated to drive the segment. Sack kraft paper is used for packaging materials, thus the development of the packaging and labeling sector is due to the increase of the use of this product. Manufacturers spend to boost sack kraft paper efficiency so that their market share can be improved.

Country Level Analysis of specialty paper market

On the basis of region, the specialty paper market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

In the forecast period, Europe is likely to exhibit the leading share in the global specialty paper market in the forecast period. The constant presence of paper production frames is a key driver for the Europe specialty paper industry, whereas the steady increase in the use of online shopping platforms is also a staunch contributor to the global specialty paper sector. In addition to Europe, Asia Pacific is also predicted, due to the growing economic growth in numerous countries in the region, to make a significant impact in the world specialty paper market in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, announce the creation of a new range of LamiBak release base papers, accredited to the food touch and baking requirements of the German Bundesinstitut für Riskbewertung (BfR), has been confirmed as the world leader in fiber-based materials. The LamiBak accredited items by BfR XXXVI and BfR XXXVI/2 give validated value through silicone coating of Ahlstrom-Munksjö glass papers for effective use in the processing and baking of fruit.

In February 2020, Midland Paper recently launched a new and innovative Specialty Media catalog for offset and digital sheet fed printers. The all-inclusive collection incorporates media with different printing techniques in a single paper. Both substrates of Offset, HP Indigo and Dry Toner are included in a single book. The Specialty Media database is a single-stop book, enabling our clients to locate the correct printable substratum without the need to use many catalogs. The new product guide covers organic materials, rigid sheets, window and wall prints, pressurized papers, built-in substrates, magnetic media and products for advanced content. All these are goods that are highly valued and delivered to our clients and their end users

Competitive Analysis and specialty paper market Share Analysis:

Specialty paper market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of specialty paper market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

