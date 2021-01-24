Specialty Silica Market Report Scope, Insight, Key Takeaways, Revenue Forecasts and Analysis to 2027

Report on Specialty Silica Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Specialty Silica Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Specialty Silica market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (MSPL), Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Nalco Holding Company, and Qingdao Makall Group Inc.

Market Opportunities

Increasing the launch of novel and new silica for emerging applications is expected to propel the market growth of the specialty silica. For instance, in August 2019, Evonik Business Line Silica launches a new specialty product, SPHERILEX 145, for the oral care industry. This product in oral care product will help to achieve high cleaning levels can be achieved while offering lower abrasion to dentin, enamel, fillings and other oral hardware. Therefore, the rising launch of new silica product is expected to foster the market growth.

Rising investment by major players for improving the production of silica is expected to offer potential growth opportunity to the market of specialty silica. For instance, in April 2019, BASF has announced to invest mid-range double-digit euro million sums in the modernization of its silica plant at the Düsseldorf-Holthausen site. The investment is earmarked for the modernization and enhancement of existing facilities in the later years to come. Such rising investment is projected to fuel the market growth of specialty silica over the forecast timeframe.

