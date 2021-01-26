Specialty Trade Contractors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis 2020-2023 with Top Key Venders (Vinci, Acs, ACS, Quanta Services, Kier)

The specialty construction contractor industry includes establishments involved in performing specific activities such as pouring concrete, site preparation, plumbing, painting and electrical work related to construction of buildings. These establishments are not responsible for an entire construction project but perform activities such as new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs on a contractual basis for the main builder or owner.

Specialty Trade Contractors market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Specialty

Trade Contractors market by product type and applications/end industries.

Specialty construction contractors are using prefabrication techniques to optimize construction process and reduce construction time. Prefabrication refers to construction of building elements off-site. Prefabrication enhances quality control, improves consistency, reduces risks and helps in mitigating safety hazards. Bathroom pods, headwalls, pipe racks and assemblies, raceways and conduit banks and junction boxes are some of the prefabricated components being used by electrical and plumbing contractors.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Vinci

• ACS

• Quanta Services

• Kier

• Comfort Systems USA

The Specialty Trade Contractors report focuses on the Specialty Trade Contractors in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Building Equipment Contractors

• Building Finishing Contractors

• Foundation

• Structure

• Building Exterior Contractors

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Commercial

• Institutional

• Others

