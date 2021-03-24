Speech-to-text API Market Size Overview and Share Forecast to 2027 – Amazon Web Services, Deepgram, Google, GoVivace, IBM, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Speechmatics, Twilio, Verint Systems

Global Speech-to-text API Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Speech-to-text API market.

The speech-to-text API is increasingly gaining momentum due to enhanced customer experience and growing regulatory requirements. Speech to text solutions are needed to transcript content, managing customers, and for applications concerning risk and fraud management. Rapid technological growth and an increasing need to automate customer service are likely to influence the speech-to-text API market during the forecast period.

The speech-to-text API market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of artificial intelligence and the increasing popularity of cloud-based services. Moreover, the growing adoption of smart speakers and mobile phones is further likely to fuel market growth. However, innovations in related solutions for differently-abled people would offer symbolic growth opportunities for the speech-to-text API market over the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Speech-to-text API market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Speech-to-text API market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Speech-to-text API market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Deepgram, Inc.

Google LLC

GoVivace Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Speechmatics (Cantab Research Limited)

Twilio Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

The “Global Speech-to-text API Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Speech-to-text API market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Speech-to-text API market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Speech-to-text API market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global speech-to-text API market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, application, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on premise. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as content transcription, customer management, risk and compliance management, fraud detection and prevention, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as bfsi, healthcare, retail, it and telecom, media and entertainment, retail & e-commerce, travel and hospitality, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Speech-to-text API market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Speech-to-text API Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Speech-to-text API market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Speech-to-text API market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Speech-to-text API Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Speech-to-text API Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Speech-to-text API Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Speech-to-text API Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

