The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spine Biologics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Spine Biologics Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Spine Biologics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Spine Biologics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Spine Biologics Market

The global spine biologics market size was estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of degenerative spine disorders, and a subsequent increase in treatment rates, advancements in bone grafting procedures, and high demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the key contributing factors for market growth.

Spine biologics consists of biomaterials that can be used in the treatment of degenerative disc diseases, spinal cord injuries, and in bone fusion surgeries. The usage of these products has always been crucial in spine surgery. Spinal fusion is a procedure used to correct defects in small bones (vertebrae) in the spine.

Surgeons are using advanced biological mechanisms for the treatment of spine deformities, such as extreme lateral interbody fusion and direct lateral interbody fusion. According to a research article published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders in 2018, the study concluded that the minimally invasive approach to lateral interbody fusion technology has the benefit of less injury and swift recovery post-surgery. This is an effective and safe treatment for spine disorders such as thoracic and lumbar spinal tuberculosis. Advancements in biomaterials make it easy for surgeons to treat people suffering from spine-related disorders such as disc degeneration and scoliosis.

Industry players have been focusing on development of technologically advanced and cost-effective products to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2018, NuVasive expanded its biologics business line with the launch of AttraX Scaffold. Collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are also part of companies growth strategies. In May 2016, Stryker procured Orthovita Inc., a maker of biologics used in spine surgery, for USD 316 million in order to strengthen its spine biologics and implants capabilities.

Product Insights of Spine Biologics Market

Based on product, the global market for spine biologics has been classified into spinal allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrix. Spinal allografts dominated the overall market in 2018 owing to the numerous benefits associated with its usage. Adoption of allografts over autografts is swiftly increasing owing to properties such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity. Moreover, allografts do not require another surgery to harvest the bone, which results in reduced surgery time and wound healing. Natural bone grafts are harvested from a patients or a donors body. Companies such as Zimmer Biomet offer natural bone grafts (xenografts).

The bone graft substitutes segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the field of spinal biologics owing to high adoption by surgeons and an increasing number of spinal fusion procedures. Also, the availability of advanced products in a variety of shapes and sizes providing high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supporting its demand. Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward minimally invasive procedures is augmenting market growth globally.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the global spine biologics market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and this trend is anticipated to continue over the course of the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by an increased number of spine fusion surgeries performed in these facilities. However, in recent years, high hospitalization costs have translated into dipping patient admissions in hospitals, with the number of outpatient visits witnessing a surge. This is likely to threaten the adoption of spine biologics in hospital settings over the coming years.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the market for spine biologics. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological developments in surgical devices and equipment, and surgeons control over the choice of such equipment are some of the factors projected to propel segment growth. Rising healthcare costs are a major concern plaguing the industry and with it comes the fact that not many patients can afford the treatment they need, including surgical procedures. This has compelled healthcare providers to come up with new ways to make such services more affordable while also focusing on quality. ASCs have proven to be an effective solution in this scenario.

Regional Insights of Spine Biologics Market

North America holds the largest share in the global market for spine biologics, followed by Europe. The growth of the market can be attributed to stable economic growth, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and rising prevalence of spine disorders such as spinal stenosis, disc-related issues, and spondylolisthesis. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, in 2017, approximately 285,000 people in the U.S. were reported to have been suffering from various spinal cord injuries.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to show significant growth due to the presence of a large patient pool and growing awareness among surgeons and patients pertinent to the benefits of biologics. Improvements in infrastructure and healthcare facilities in the region, rising healthcare expenditure, and high prevalence of spine injuries, particularly due to road accidents, are some of the factors driving the regional market. Sedentary life and changing lifestyle patterns have resulted in increasing prevalence of obesity, which is also likely to fuel the market over the coming years.

Market Share Insights of Spine Biologics Market

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many leading players operating globally and occupying a significant share. The market is characterized by high competition based on price, product differentiation, and low cost of technology. It is also marked by increased focus on development of innovative products and a successful track record of mergers and acquisitions. Major manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and machinery manufacturers have been working in tandem to research, develop, and innovate new products within the field of spine biologics.

Some of the prominent players that fuel market growth are Stryker; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; NuVasive, Inc.; K2M Inc.; DePuy Synthes; Wright Medical Group N.V.; Exactech, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Arthrex, Inc.; Medtronic Inc.; Organogenesis; and Lattice Biologics Ltd. In August 2018, Aziyo Biologics and RTI surgical Holdings, Inc., a global surgical implant company, signed an agreement wherein Aziyo provided its product ViBone (a bone repair product designed to perform autografts) to RTI surgical to be used in a variety of orthopedic procedures. This agreement was focused on exclusive distribution in the U.S. Such collaborations by major players will lend the market a significant boost.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Spine Biologics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global spine biologics market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Spinal Allografts

Machined Bones Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-based Matrix

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Spine Biologics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580