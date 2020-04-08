Spirit Glass Packaging Market Global Analysis And Forecast To 2027: Glassworks International Ltd.,Owens-Illinois, Inc.,Pont Packaging,Stölzle Glass Group,Vetropack Holding Ltd,Vidrala

The Spirit Glass Packaging Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Color of Glass Insights

By color of glass the Europe spirit glass packaging market has been segmented into bare glass and colored glass. Under color of glass segment, bare glass is the leading segment in the Europe spirit glass packaging market. Bare glass is mostly used as a packaging option for the spirit as it allows the visibility of the product inside the packaging to the customers. It is also the most popular packaging mediums for other alcoholic beverages such as beer, flavored alcoholic beverages, and wine which further propel the growth of the Europe spirit glass packaging market. The recent technological advancements, such as textured labels and 3D printing of the companies’ logos on bottles, are creating an attractive look for bare glass bottles while differentiating the bottles from its competitors which further propel the demand of bare glass segment.

Company Profiles

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Glassworks International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pont Packaging

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

