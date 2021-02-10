Spirulina Powder Market 2020-2027 | Estimated By Top Key Players – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation

According to a new market research study titled, “Spirulina Powder Market To 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Nature, Application, and Sales Channel”. The report highlights the key trends prevalent in the global Spirulina Powder market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of healthy food in developed countries is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the key players involved in the spirulina powder market during the forecast period.

The “Global Spirulina Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of spirulina powder market with detailed market segmentation by nature, application, sales channel and geography. The global spirulina powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading spirulina powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global spirulina powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spirulina powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report segments the global Spirulina Powder market as follows:

Global Spirulina Powder Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Spirulina Powder Market – By Application

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal and Aquaculture Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Global Spirulina Powder Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

