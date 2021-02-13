Sports Glasses Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Global Sports Glasses Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Sports Glasses Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Sports Glasses Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sports Glasses market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Sports Glasses Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Sports Glasses Market: Oakley, Silhouette, Ray-Ban, Charmant, LINDBERG, TAG Heuer, Dolce & Gabbana, Hellasdan, Prada, Seiko, Zenni Optical, Nike Vision, Luxottica, Safilo S.p.A., Kering, De Rigo S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., LVMH, Richemont, Essilor, Maui Jim Inc., Adidas, KAENON, Formosa Optical, Fielmann AG, Charmant, Outdo, Futis, Burberry

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Sports Glasses Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Sports Glasses Market Segmentation By Product: Water Sports, Riding Sports, Ski Sports, Other

Global Sports Glasses Market Segmentation By Application: Online Store, Supermarket, Direct Store, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Sports Glasses Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Sports Glasses Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

1 Sports Glasses Market Overview

1.1 Sports Glasses Product Overview

1.2 Sports Glasses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water Sports

1.2.2 Riding Sports

1.2.3 Ski Sports

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Sports Glasses Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sports Glasses Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sports Glasses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sports Glasses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sports Glasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sports Glasses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sports Glasses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sports Glasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sports Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sports Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sports Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Sports Glasses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Glasses Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Glasses Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sports Glasses Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Glasses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sports Glasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Glasses Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Glasses Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sports Glasses as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Glasses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Glasses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sports Glasses Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sports Glasses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sports Glasses Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sports Glasses Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sports Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sports Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sports Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sports Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sports Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sports Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sports Glasses by Application

4.1 Sports Glasses Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Store

4.1.2 Supermarket

4.1.3 Direct Store

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Sports Glasses Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sports Glasses Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sports Glasses Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sports Glasses Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sports Glasses by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sports Glasses by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sports Glasses by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses by Application

5 North America Sports Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sports Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sports Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sports Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Glasses Business

10.1 Oakley

10.1.1 Oakley Corporation Information

10.1.2 Oakley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Oakley Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Oakley Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.1.5 Oakley Recent Development

10.2 Silhouette

10.2.1 Silhouette Corporation Information

10.2.2 Silhouette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Silhouette Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Silhouette Recent Development

10.3 Ray-Ban

10.3.1 Ray-Ban Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ray-Ban Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ray-Ban Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ray-Ban Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.3.5 Ray-Ban Recent Development

10.4 Charmant

10.4.1 Charmant Corporation Information

10.4.2 Charmant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Charmant Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Charmant Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.4.5 Charmant Recent Development

10.5 LINDBERG

10.5.1 LINDBERG Corporation Information

10.5.2 LINDBERG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 LINDBERG Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LINDBERG Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.5.5 LINDBERG Recent Development

10.6 TAG Heuer

10.6.1 TAG Heuer Corporation Information

10.6.2 TAG Heuer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 TAG Heuer Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 TAG Heuer Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.6.5 TAG Heuer Recent Development

10.7 Dolce & Gabbana

10.7.1 Dolce & Gabbana Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dolce & Gabbana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Dolce & Gabbana Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Dolce & Gabbana Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.7.5 Dolce & Gabbana Recent Development

10.8 Hellasdan

10.8.1 Hellasdan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hellasdan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hellasdan Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hellasdan Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.8.5 Hellasdan Recent Development

10.9 Prada

10.9.1 Prada Corporation Information

10.9.2 Prada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Prada Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Prada Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.9.5 Prada Recent Development

10.10 Seiko

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sports Glasses Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Seiko Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Seiko Recent Development

10.11 Zenni Optical

10.11.1 Zenni Optical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zenni Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zenni Optical Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zenni Optical Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.11.5 Zenni Optical Recent Development

10.12 Nike Vision

10.12.1 Nike Vision Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nike Vision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nike Vision Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nike Vision Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.12.5 Nike Vision Recent Development

10.13 Luxottica

10.13.1 Luxottica Corporation Information

10.13.2 Luxottica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Luxottica Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Luxottica Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.13.5 Luxottica Recent Development

10.14 Safilo S.p.A.

10.14.1 Safilo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Safilo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Safilo S.p.A. Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Safilo S.p.A. Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.14.5 Safilo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.15 Kering

10.15.1 Kering Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kering Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kering Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.15.5 Kering Recent Development

10.16 De Rigo S.p.A.

10.16.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.16.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.16.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.17 Marcolin S.p.A.

10.17.1 Marcolin S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Marcolin S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Marcolin S.p.A. Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Marcolin S.p.A. Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.17.5 Marcolin S.p.A. Recent Development

10.18 LVMH

10.18.1 LVMH Corporation Information

10.18.2 LVMH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 LVMH Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 LVMH Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.18.5 LVMH Recent Development

10.19 Richemont

10.19.1 Richemont Corporation Information

10.19.2 Richemont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Richemont Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Richemont Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.19.5 Richemont Recent Development

10.20 Essilor

10.20.1 Essilor Corporation Information

10.20.2 Essilor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Essilor Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Essilor Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.20.5 Essilor Recent Development

10.21 Maui Jim Inc.

10.21.1 Maui Jim Inc. Corporation Information

10.21.2 Maui Jim Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Maui Jim Inc. Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Maui Jim Inc. Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.21.5 Maui Jim Inc. Recent Development

10.22 Adidas

10.22.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.22.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Adidas Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Adidas Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.22.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.23 KAENON

10.23.1 KAENON Corporation Information

10.23.2 KAENON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 KAENON Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 KAENON Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.23.5 KAENON Recent Development

10.24 Formosa Optical

10.24.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

10.24.2 Formosa Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Formosa Optical Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Formosa Optical Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.24.5 Formosa Optical Recent Development

10.25 Fielmann AG

10.25.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

10.25.2 Fielmann AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Fielmann AG Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Fielmann AG Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.25.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

10.26 Charmant

10.26.1 Charmant Corporation Information

10.26.2 Charmant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Charmant Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Charmant Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.26.5 Charmant Recent Development

10.27 Outdo

10.27.1 Outdo Corporation Information

10.27.2 Outdo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Outdo Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Outdo Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.27.5 Outdo Recent Development

10.28 Futis

10.28.1 Futis Corporation Information

10.28.2 Futis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Futis Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Futis Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.28.5 Futis Recent Development

10.29 Burberry

10.29.1 Burberry Corporation Information

10.29.2 Burberry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 Burberry Sports Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Burberry Sports Glasses Products Offered

10.29.5 Burberry Recent Development

11 Sports Glasses Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sports Glasses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sports Glasses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

‘

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.