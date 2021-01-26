Spout Pouch Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | Amcor, Bemis, Mondi
Growth forecast on “ Spout Pouch Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Food and Beverage, Liquid Soaps and Detergents, Oil and Lubricants), by Type ( Aluminium Foil, Kraft Paper, Plastic), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Spout Pouch Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.
Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Spout Pouch market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Spout Pouch Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Spout Pouch market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Spout Pouch market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Amcor, Bemis, Mondi, Sonoco.
This report researches the worldwide Spout Pouch market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Spout Pouch breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Spout pouch are able to provide flexible packaging option for all the fluid products. It is a safer packaging solution that guarantees that the transportation of liquid products is easier and mess-free than the Plastic bottles or Glass bottles.
Increasing sales due to attractive packaging is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global spout pouch market until the end of 2023. A product’s aesthetic appeal is determined by its packaging, labeling, and graphic designs that add cosmetic value to these consumer products. Also, manufacturers of food products and other packaged consumer products are increasingly focusing on factors such as convenience, ease of use, and visually appealing packaging solutions to increase their sales in the market. These manufacturers invest heavily in building their brand images by differentiating their products from those of their competitors to attract new customers and boost sales. Moreover, with the growing emerging markets such as Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and Eastern Europe, the amount of spending by the consumers increases. This increase in the spending spurs the demand for attractive packaging solutions such as pouches. Furthermore, with the growing demand for attractive packaging solutions, the vendors are increasingly investing in research and development to increase their production efficiencies for such pouches.
Global Spout Pouch market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spout Pouch.
Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Spout Pouch market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Spout Pouch pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.
Market Segmentation:
Key Players:
Amcor, Bemis, Mondi, Sonoco
Segment by Types:
Aluminium Foil, Kraft Paper, Plastic
Segment by Applications:
Food and Beverage, Liquid Soaps and Detergents, Oil and Lubricants
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Spout Pouch markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
✒ Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Spout Pouch market in 2026?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Spout Pouch market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Spout Pouch market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Spout Pouch market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Spout Pouch market?
Research Methodology
✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown
✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Contents
Global Spout Pouch Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spout Pouch Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Spout Pouch Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Aluminium Foil
1.4.3 Kraft Paper
1.4.4 Plastic
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Spout Pouch Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food and Beverage
1.5.3 Liquid Soaps and Detergents
1.5.4 Oil and Lubricants
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Spout Pouch Production
2.1.1 Global Spout Pouch Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Spout Pouch Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Spout Pouch Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Spout Pouch Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Spout Pouch Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Spout Pouch Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Spout Pouch Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Spout Pouch Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Spout Pouch Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Spout Pouch Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Spout Pouch Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Spout Pouch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Spout Pouch Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Spout Pouch Production by Regions
4.1 Global Spout Pouch Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Spout Pouch Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Spout Pouch Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Spout Pouch Production
4.2.2 United States Spout Pouch Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Spout Pouch Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Spout Pouch Production
4.3.2 Europe Spout Pouch Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Spout Pouch Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Spout Pouch Production
4.4.2 China Spout Pouch Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Spout Pouch Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Spout Pouch Production
4.5.2 Japan Spout Pouch Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Spout Pouch Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Spout Pouch Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Spout Pouch Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Spout Pouch Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Spout Pouch Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Spout Pouch Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Spout Pouch Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Spout Pouch Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Spout Pouch Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Spout Pouch Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Spout Pouch Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Spout Pouch Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Spout Pouch Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Spout Pouch Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Spout Pouch Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Spout Pouch Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Spout Pouch Revenue by Type
6.3 Spout Pouch Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Spout Pouch Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Spout Pouch Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Spout Pouch Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Amcor
8.1.1 Amcor Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Spout Pouch
8.1.4 Spout Pouch Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Bemis
8.2.1 Bemis Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Spout Pouch
8.2.4 Spout Pouch Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Mondi
8.3.1 Mondi Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Spout Pouch
8.3.4 Spout Pouch Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Sonoco
8.4.1 Sonoco Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Spout Pouch
8.4.4 Spout Pouch Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Spout Pouch Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Spout Pouch Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Spout Pouch Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Spout Pouch Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Spout Pouch Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Spout Pouch Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Spout Pouch Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Spout Pouch Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Spout Pouch Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Spout Pouch Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Spout Pouch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Spout Pouch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Spout Pouch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Spout Pouch Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Spout Pouch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Spout Pouch Upstream Market
11.1.1 Spout Pouch Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Spout Pouch Raw Material
11.1.3 Spout Pouch Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Spout Pouch Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Spout Pouch Distributors
11.5 Spout Pouch Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
