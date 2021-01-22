Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Demands, Emerging Technologies and Industry Till 2025
Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. This yellowish-green gas crystallizes as bright orange crystals at −59 °C. As one of several oxides of chlorine, it is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching.
The European total production of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide reached to 8687 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.36%, compared with 7611 MT in 2012.
In European market in 2016, 32.69% Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide were used as Sterilization, while 31.88% and 20.39% were respectively consumed as Wastewater Treatment and Paper Manufacturing.
The production of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide mainly distributes in Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and Holland Production of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide from these regions contributed about 75% share in 2016 in Europe.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:-
- LANXESS
- Tristel
- Bio-Cide International
- Beckart Environmental
- TwinOxide International
- Zychem Technologies
- Cealin Chemische Fabrik GmbH
Market Segment by Type, covers:-
- Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
- Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
Global Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Industry is spread across 118 pages, profiling 30 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:-
- Sterilization
- Wastewater Treatment
- Paper manufacturing
- Others
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide market segments and sub-segments.
