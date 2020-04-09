Stage and Scenery Equipment Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2025

In our study, we have segmented the stage and scenery equipment market by rigging systems type, hoist type and end user application. The rigging systems types includes dead hung, manually operated counterweight rigging, and motorized. On basis of hoist type, the market for stage and scenery equipment is bifurcated into fixed speed and variable speed. The end users of the stage and scenery equipment market includes theater, clubs, concerts, corporate shows, ball rooms, and others. Geographically, the market for stage and scenery equipment is categorized into five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The key players operating in the market for stage and scenery equipment across the globe includes, Protech, Electronics Theatre Controls (ETC) Contents, Theatre Rigging Specialists, J R Clancy, Inc., Mountain Production Inc., Trekwerk, TAIT Towers, eZ-Hoist, Texas Scenic Company Inc., and Thern Stage Equipment among others.

The stage and scenery equipment market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 651.0 Mn by 2025, as compared to US$ 527.1 Mn 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The stage and scenery equipment eases the movement of background visuals, overhead illustrations, as well as lightning units. The advanced motorized stage and scenery equipment is majorly adopted by the theater owners, ballroom owners, club houses, corporate show houses, and concert groups among others. The key influential factor for the stage and scenery equipment market is the substantial increase in demand for automated or motorized stage and scenery equipment. This is due to the fact that, these motorized rigging systems enhances the impact of production, as well as the controls of these motorized rigging systems are much easier and faster than the traditional manually operated systems. The major factor boosting the market growth is the increasing demand rigging system automation in the developed countries such as the U.S, Canada, the U.K, Germany, France, and Spain among others.

Moreover, the global market for stage and scenery equipment is poised to grow in the coming years owing to the rising demand for hybrid rigging systems. The hybrid systems help in cost cutting which is a major hindering factor in the stage and scenery equipment market. The hybrid system includes both manual operation as well motorized operation. The motorized operation can be availed where variable speed is required and manual operation can be availed where fixed speed is required. This factor is increasing the interest among the end users. Thus, the future of stage and scenery equipment market is foreseen to be promising across the globe.

In 2016, European region generated the maximum revenue in the stage and scenery equipment market across the globe. The major factor fueling the market for stage and scenery equipment is the presence of large numbers of theaters, ballrooms, and clubs in the region. Modernization or upgradation of automated technologies in the stage equipment field, in Europe is helping the market for stage and scenery equipment market to propel over the years. Moreover, lack of skilled workforce and rising labor costs in the region, also pressurized the theater owners, club owners and ballroom owners among others to shift to automated or motorized technologies from the conventional manually operated stage equipment. In addition, the modification or renovation of club houses, ballrooms, or theaters in order to accommodate more audience, has forced the owners to opt for latest technologies i.e. automated rigging systems heavily. These factors have impacted heavily on the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the European region.

