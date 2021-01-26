Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application | Arcelormittal, Evraz, Gerdau

“

Growth forecast on “ Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Steel Wire, Steel Fasteners, Steel Bright Bars, Other), by Type ( 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Stainless Steel Wire Rods Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Stainless Steel Wire Rods market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Stainless Steel Wire Rods market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Stainless Steel Wire Rods market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Arcelormittal, Evraz, Gerdau, Shagang Group, NSSMC, Hebei Sakaguchi Stainless Steel, Ivaco Rolling Mills (HEICO), Central Wire, Emirates Steel, Fagersta Stainless .

This report researches the worldwide Stainless Steel Wire Rods market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Stainless Steel Wire Rods breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Stainless steel wire rods are formed by hot rolling billets on continuous revolving mills. Stainless steel wire rods are on the demand of getting a extensive growth in the coming future. The properties of these wire rods such as corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, high ductility, malleability, and greater variety of steel grades have enlarged its applications. These wire rods are mainly used in end-user industries such as agriculture, ship building, automobile, welding, electrodes, and petroleum, among others. In addition, they are also used in various industrial applications such as strengthening materials for tyres and conveyor belts.

One driver in market is increased usage of stainless steel wire in various industries. Stainless steel is used in a wide variety of applications in both industrial and consumer products because of its strength, durability, malleability, corrosion resistance, and attractive surface appearance. The major application of stainless steel wire rods is stainless steel wires which are used widely in many industries. In the automotive manufacturing industry, it is used commonly for reinforcing tires and to produce the drivetrain, steel wheel, exhaust, seating, and vehicle door systems. The global automotive industry is experiencing steady growth, and the volume of automobiles sold is expected to increase. The small vehicle segment consisting of microcars, superminis, and subcompacts account for approximately 34% of global vehicle sales.

APAC accounted for a major share of the stainless steel rods market during 2017. Asia is the largest producer of stainless steel wire rods across the globe, where China is leading region for the production of crude steel. Despite the high production, the rapid consumption of steel products within the country has turned the country into a leading importer of steel products. To revive from the existing imports, the government of China has initiated new investment plans to enhance productivity, which will further affect the growth of stainless steel wire rods market positively.

Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stainless Steel Wire Rods.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Stainless Steel Wire Rods market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Stainless Steel Wire Rods pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Arcelormittal, Evraz, Gerdau, Shagang Group, NSSMC, Hebei Sakaguchi Stainless Steel, Ivaco Rolling Mills (HEICO), Central Wire, Emirates Steel, Fagersta Stainless

Segment by Types:

6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, Others

Segment by Applications:

Steel Wire, Steel Fasteners, Steel Bright Bars, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Stainless Steel Wire Rods markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 6mm

1.4.3 8mm

1.4.4 10mm

1.4.5 12mm

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Steel Wire

1.5.3 Steel Fasteners

1.5.4 Steel Bright Bars

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production

2.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Stainless Steel Wire Rods Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production by Regions

4.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production

4.2.2 United States Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Stainless Steel Wire Rods Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production

4.3.2 Europe Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Stainless Steel Wire Rods Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production

4.4.2 China Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Stainless Steel Wire Rods Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production

4.5.2 Japan Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Stainless Steel Wire Rods Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue by Type

6.3 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arcelormittal

8.1.1 Arcelormittal Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.1.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Evraz

8.2.1 Evraz Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.2.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Gerdau

8.3.1 Gerdau Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.3.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Shagang Group

8.4.1 Shagang Group Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.4.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 NSSMC

8.5.1 NSSMC Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.5.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hebei Sakaguchi Stainless Steel

8.6.1 Hebei Sakaguchi Stainless Steel Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.6.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ivaco Rolling Mills (HEICO)

8.7.1 Ivaco Rolling Mills (HEICO) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.7.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Central Wire

8.8.1 Central Wire Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.8.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Emirates Steel

8.9.1 Emirates Steel Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.9.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Fagersta Stainless

8.10.1 Fagersta Stainless Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Wire Rods

8.10.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Wire Rods Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Stainless Steel Wire Rods Upstream Market

11.1.1 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Stainless Steel Wire Rods Raw Material

11.1.3 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Distributors

11.5 Stainless Steel Wire Rods Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

