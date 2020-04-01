Starch-based Bioplastics Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2038

The global Starch-based Bioplastics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Starch-based Bioplastics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Starch-based Bioplastics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Starch-based Bioplastics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Starch-based Bioplastics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Starch-based Bioplastics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Starch-based Bioplastics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biome Bioplastics

Innovia Films

Greenhome

Novamont S.P.A

NatureWorks LLC

Corbion

BASF SE

Biobag International

Cardia Bioplastics

Toray Industries

Braskem S.A

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Blow Moulding

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others (Thermoforming and Foaming)

Segment by Application

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Automotive Transport

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

