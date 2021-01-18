Starch Processing Market 2020-2026 Global News || Analyzed by Top Key Players – Royal Dahlman; ABC Machinery; Hosokawa Micron B.V.; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; AB Enzymes;

Starch Processing Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. The industry analysis report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The global Starch Processing Market report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Not to mention, this promotional business report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.

Global starch processing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global starch processing market are MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP PTY LTD; Elomatic; G Larsson Starch Technology AB; ALFA LAVAL; Novozymes; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; SiccaDania; Henan Doing Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd; INNER MONGOLIA BOSIDA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Sino-Food Machinery Co, Ltd.; Royal Dahlman; ABC Machinery; Hosokawa Micron B.V.; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; AB Enzymes; Thai German Processing Co.,Ltd.; SSP Pvt Limited; YSM Biotech International; Advanced Enzyme Technologies; ten Brink Engineering & Consulting GmbH & Co. KG; Eclipse Magnetics among others.

Market Definition: Global Starch Processing Market

Starch processing commonly defined as the production of starch involving processing of different sources of starch and involving a wide-range of processes from extraction, separation, processing of ingredients attained from separation and ultimately drying the starch extracted as per the requirement. Starch is processed as it has wide applications in everyday food and non-food industries. It is renewable and biodegradable which makes it the perfect raw material as a substitute for fossil-fuel in applications like plastics, detergents, glues among others.

Segmentation: Global Starch Processing Market

Starch Processing Market : By Methods

Extraction

Separation

Processing

Drying

Starch Processing Market : By Type

Native

Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners

Starch Processing Market : By Source

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others

Starch Processing Market : By Form

Solid

Liquid

Starch Processing Market : By Application

Food

Feed

Paper Industry

Pharmaceutical

Starch Processing Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Starch Processing Market :

In March 2019, AB Enzymes announced the launch of an addition to “ROHALASE” product range. “SEPARATION” is an enzyme variant designed specifically for wheat-starch gluten separation operations. This enzyme offers consumers a wide range of benefits inclusive of better separation during the gluten and starch stages while reducing the consumption of resources during the starch processing

In March 2019, Ingredion announced that they had acquired Western Polymer situated in Washington D.C., United States to enhance the capabilities of potato starch production and processing. This acquisition will bring high levels of expertise and R&D capabilities required for efficient and effective production of starch which can subsequently help in expansion of core businesses

Starch Processing Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for starch and its subsequent derivatives among various other applicable industries; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of industrial starches from paper & packaging as well as other industrial areas is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing demand of corn starch mainly in the paper and textile industries boost this market growth

Applications of starch in the food industry mainly used as a binder, thickener, emulsifying agent and stabilizer augments the demand of starch in the market

Starch Processing Market Restraints:

Requirement of large-scale financial expenditure for the establishment and maintenance of starch processing equipments and facilities; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Use of polymers in adhesives is another factor which can impede the demand of starch in the forecast period

Use of alternatives like resin glue in the paper and textile industry can also restrict the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Starch Processing Market

Global starch processing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of starch processing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

